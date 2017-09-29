The Weston Forum

Hopkins student is National Merit Scholarship semifinalist

Andrew Marks of Weston has been named a National Merit Scholarship semifinalist.

He is a student at the Hopkins School in New Haven.

In order to qualify as a semifinalist, each student must be among the highest-scoring entrants of the preliminary SAT exams in their state. Less than 1% of students nationwide meet this criteria.

To be considered for a Merit Scholarship award, semifinalists must fulfill several requirements, including a submission of detailed academic records, proof of demonstrated leadership abilities endorsement from high school officials, and a written essay to advance to the finalist level of the competition.

About 90% of the semifinalists are expected to attain finalist standing, and about half of the finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title.

