The Weston Forum

Weston registrars announce candidate ballot order

By Weston Forum on September 25, 2017 in Lead News, News, Politics & Elections · 0 Comments

Weston’s Registrars of Voters held a ballot lottery (in accordance with state law) to determine the position of candidates’ names on the ballot for the upcoming Municipal Election on Nov. 7.

The lottery was held on Wednesday, Sept. 13 at the Town Clerk’s office in Weston Town Hall.

This is the ballot order for lines with candidates with more than one than member of the same party on them.

For the Republican Board of Finance candidates, Bob Ferguson’s name will appear on the ballot first, followed by Bob Machson, Jerry Sargent and finally Rone Baldwin.

Peter McGinnis will appear first on the Board of Finance line for the two petitioning independent candidates, followed by Effie Thieme.

The Board of Education Democratic line will list Tony Pesco first followed by Samantha Nestor and Sara Spaulding.

The Planning and Zoning line will list Harry Falber first for the Democrats followed by Sally Korsh. For Republicans, Tom Failla will be first followed by Britta Lerner.

Finally, the Democrat line for Police Commission will start with Dawn Egan followed by Susan Moch while Woody Bliss will be first on the Republican line followed by Peter Ottomano.

Related posts:

  1. Nina Daniel jumps into Weston First Selectman’s race
  2. Weston parties choose candidates for November election
  3. Debate: Boucher, Curry disagree on minimum wage, family leave
  4. Election: Candidate Bonnie Troy votes in Weston

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Golf fundraiser Next Post The Conscious Cook: Preserving summer’s sensational flavors
About author
Weston Forum

Weston Forum


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Weston Forum

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Weston Forum, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress