Weston registrars announce candidate ballot order

Weston’s Registrars of Voters held a ballot lottery (in accordance with state law) to determine the position of candidates’ names on the ballot for the upcoming Municipal Election on Nov. 7.
The lottery was held on Wednesday, Sept. 13 at the Town Clerk’s office in Weston Town Hall.
This is the ballot order for lines with candidates with more than one than member of the same party on them.
For the Republican Board of Finance candidates, Bob Ferguson’s name will appear on the ballot first, followed by Bob Machson, Jerry Sargent and finally Rone Baldwin.
Peter McGinnis will appear first on the Board of Finance line for the two petitioning independent candidates, followed by Effie Thieme.
The Board of Education Democratic line will list Tony Pesco first followed by Samantha Nestor and Sara Spaulding.
The Planning and Zoning line will list Harry Falber first for the Democrats followed by Sally Korsh. For Republicans, Tom Failla will be first followed by Britta Lerner.
Finally, the Democrat line for Police Commission will start with Dawn Egan followed by Susan Moch while Woody Bliss will be first on the Republican line followed by Peter Ottomano.