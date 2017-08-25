Farmer’s Market today at Lachat farm in Weston

The Lachat Farmer’s Market is open today from 4 to 8 p.m.

The market will include produce for sale from Viv’s Veggies, Holbrook Farm, Lachat Town Farm, and Nature’s Carriage.

Goods and craft vendors include Sugar and Olives, Jane’s Good Foods, The Granola Bar, Dough & Co., The Sono Baking Co., Wave Hill Breads, Paul’s Custom Pet Foods, Champagne Tea, Blue Lotus Jewelry, Mr. & His Sister, Plato’s Artscape, Ellen Hoverkamp, SK Stacks, The Branch Manager, and 4th Pig Farm.

There will also be food trucks: Valencia Luncheria, Dough Girls (Wood-fired Pizza Truck). As well as stands by Szabo’s Seafood, Edison’s Shaved Ice, DrewBQ, and Good Humor Ice Cream

Wine, Beer and a special Lachat cocktail will also be available.

The band Open Road will perform from 5 to 7 p.m.. Opening for Open Road will be Ava Cho on her violin at 4 p.m..

Lachat Town Farm is located at 106 Godfrey Road West in Weston.