The Weston Forum

Farmer’s Market today at Lachat farm in Weston

By Weston Forum on August 25, 2017 in Community, Lead News, News · 0 Comments

Vegetables from Viv''s Veggies farm stand will be on sale today at Lachat Town Farm.

Vegetables from Viv”s Veggies farm stand will be on sale today at Lachat Town Farm.

The Lachat Farmer’s Market is open today from 4 to 8 p.m.

The market will include produce for sale from Viv’s Veggies, Holbrook Farm, Lachat Town Farm, and Nature’s Carriage.

Goods and craft vendors include  Sugar and Olives, Jane’s Good Foods, The Granola Bar, Dough & Co., The Sono Baking Co., Wave Hill Breads, Paul’s Custom Pet Foods, Champagne Tea, Blue Lotus Jewelry, Mr. & His Sister, Plato’s Artscape, Ellen Hoverkamp, SK Stacks, The Branch Manager, and 4th Pig Farm.

There will also be food trucks:  Valencia Luncheria, Dough Girls (Wood-fired Pizza Truck). As well as stands by Szabo’s Seafood, Edison’s Shaved Ice, DrewBQ, and Good Humor Ice Cream

Wine, Beer and a special Lachat cocktail will also be available.

The band Open Road will perform from 5 to 7 p.m..  Opening for  Open Road will be Ava Cho on her violin at 4 p.m..

Wine, Beer and a special Lachat cocktail will also be available.

Lachat Town Farm is located at 106 Godfrey Road West in Weston.

Related posts:

  1. Fresh veggies in Weston
  2. Tomato season at Viv’s Veggies
  3. Weston farm stand is open this weekend
  4. Summer is here at Viv’s Veggies in Weston

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post This Weekend: Art Walk & Art in Park, food & brew fests, summer concerts, Peter Pan, Grange Fair & lots more Next Post CodeRED committee formed in Weston
About author
Weston Forum

Weston Forum


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Weston Forum

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Weston Forum, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress