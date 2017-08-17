Governor asks for Weston’s financial information

Weston’s Board of Finance discussed a request made from Gov. Dannel Malloy’s office asking for the town’s financial information in light of the state’s budget crisis.

The week previously, Weston, and all other towns across the state, received a letter from Secretary Ben Barnes of the Office of Policy and Management, seeking a great deal of financial information.

Barnes was asked in a letter from Gov. Malloy to gather information and analysis regarding “municipal aid, local tax levels, expenditure trends, fund balances, and any other criteria that could better inform our decisions.” (See letter below)

The request comes from the governor while the state continues to operate without a budget. Legislators have continued to work on proposals following the acceptance of labor concessions deal passed recently.

In the letter addressed to the town, Barnes asks for Weston’s total general fund balance from the recent fiscal year. Additionally, the letter asks for projections for the general fund balance at the end of the current fiscal year, June 30, 2018.

The letter reads: “Please provide any supplemental information about the potential impact of a continuing state budget impasse on your community’s finances, such as contingency plans to utilize fund balance, issue supplemental taxes or reduce spending,”

Barnes asks that the information be submitted to his office by Aug. 16.

In Malloy’s letter to Barnes, the governor outlines cuts the state has made to services, but says that town aid has been “held harmless.” He adds that municipal aid is the “single largest state expenditure” in the state budget.

“As our state struggles to finalize a biennial budget, how we fund our single largest expenditure must be on the table for discussion with the General Assembly and the public,” said Malloy. “If we fail to re-calibrate aid based on shifting local demographics, economies and need, we risk perpetuating an inequitable distribution of burden among our communities.”

The letter continues that the state is risking not investing in “communities that should be our assets” in attracting young professionals, families and economic development.

Reaction

Finance board members want to delay handing over financial information based on the idea that the state may take money from wealthier towns under the guise of certain taxes or payments.

For example, a previously proposed state budget would have required Weston to send $2.35 million to Hartford, one-third of the cost of the teacher pension program that the state has historically covered in full.

The finance board believes the state is looking for statistics, such as the general fund balance, to distinguish which towns can financially sustain the brunt of the impact.

“I want to make it clear [to the state] that this inquiry is wrongly directed,” said finance board member Allen Graubard. “The state should fix their budget and not ask towns how much money they have from being fiscally prudent.”

Grauberd said other towns shouldn’t “knee jerk” a response to this letter and called for unity among Fairfield County’s towns against the letter’s requests.

“We shouldn’t be responding to the state as if they have the right to do anything to our general fund,” said Grauberd. “We cannot act like we’re cowering here. Tell them we will not be participating in a process with a purpose to allow legislators a way to solve their problems by going against municipalities.”

Board members decided they will reply to the letter by Aug. 16, but won’t give all the information that was requested.

Board chairman Steve Ezzes advised the town to respond, but to tell the state they need more time to respond.

“We need to say we received the letter, we’re working out a response and we’ll send it to you when we’re ready,” said Ezzes.

Board member Richard Bochinski said he had “a bad feeling” about the letter from Malloy.

“It makes the argument that the state has sacrificed for the towns,” said Bochinski. “The letter makes it clear that Malloy believes the towns have been takers. Now they want the towns to be givers.”

Solutions

Board member Jerry Sargent suggested “earmarking” and “dedicating” some money in the general fund to another project to give the appearance that the town has less money on hand.

Bochinski suggested the town could notify the state that renovations are necessary at the police station, and they have considered using general fund money to help pay for that.”

“We know it has to come,” said Bochinski. “We could say that this has been discussed and using these funds has been discussed. The citizens of the town would be better served with this use.”

In terms of tangible goals for Weston to keep itself fiscally responsible in the state of uncertainty, Ezzes proposed the implementation of a “hiring freeze for non-essential personnel.”

Additionally, Ezzes suggested “carefully scrutinizing” any capital spending that is discretionary.

“We have a capital spending plan, we know what it is on the town side and we know what it is on the Board of Education side,” said Ezzes. “If something else were to come along, it has to reach a higher bar for approval.”

Ezzes will meet with the Board of Education to discuss the state’s financial situation further on Monday, Aug. 23.

Gov. Malloy’s financial request letter

The following is the letter sent from Gov. Dannel Malloy to Office of Policy and Management Secretary Ben Barnes. In it, Malloy asks Barnes to acquire financial information from each of the municipalities in Connecticut.

Dear Secretary Barnes:

As we know, municipal aid accounts for our single largest state expenditure — more than $5 billion of our state budget. The vast majority of that funding is for educational aid, which amounts to $4.1 billion, or 81 percent, of all state funding given to local government.

In recent years, I have made it a priority to protect aid to municipalities. In contract we have made drastic changes to how we fund other areas of state government — both in total funding and in our rationale for how limited dollars are allocated. We’ve reduced state services; and we’ve cut funding to private providers; we’ve asked state employees to come to the table with concessions; and we’ve raised revenues. Throughout all of this, we’ve held town aid harmless. In fact, it could be said that we have sacrificed state services and raised revenues in order to shield town government from facing difficult choices required of state leaders and implementing reforms.

As our state struggles to finalize a biennial budget, how we fund our largest single expenditure must be on the table for discussion with the General Assembly and the public. If we fail to recalibrate aid based on shifting local demographics, economies and need, we risk perpetuating an inequitable distribution of our burden among our communities. We risk not investing in the communities that should be our assets in attracting economic development, young professionals and families.

Therefore, in an effort to inform and facilitate the budget process now underway, I ask that you send me information and analysis regarding municipal aid, local tax levels, expenditure trends, fund balances, and any other criteria that could better inform our decisions. These reports should include both historic trends and current fiscal conditions. They should also be shared publicly when completed.

Thank you for your prompt attention to this matter.

Sincerely,

Governor Dannel P. Malloy