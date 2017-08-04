The Weston Forum

Annual Tag Sale held at Unitarian Church in Westport

The Unitarian Church in Westport is holding its Annual Tag Sale on Saturday, Aug. 5 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 10 Lyons Plains Road in Westport.  

Dozens of families have contributed thousands of items offered for sale at bargain prices. Items include furniture, clothing, books and CDs, artwork, garden and workshop tools, toys and games, kitchen supplies, glassware, linens, and carpets.

Families from neighboring towns come to find affordable home furnishings, as does IICONN, the International Institute of Connecticut, which settles refugee families and assists their transition to becoming self-sufficient, integrated and contributing members of the community. The tag sale provides much needed furnishings for their first apartments.

The indoor sale is one day only, with an Early Bird preview at 8 a.m. for a $10 fee. For more information contact [email protected].

