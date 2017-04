Despite a six-goal effort by senior Alec Steinberg, the Weston High boys lacrosse team fell 15-8 to host Joel Barlow on Tuesday, April 11.

Barlow was paced by Tyler Starrett with seven goals and one assist but had five other players put the ball into the next to stay out of Weston’s reach.

Ryan Werner and Quenton Catalano each scored a goal for Weston. The former also had two assists. James Geotz had one assist.

Owen Shapiro made 13 saves in goal for Weston.