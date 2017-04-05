track

Taking on some non-conference competition, the Weston High boys track team started the season with wins over St. Joseph of Trumbull (105-45) and Bridgeport Central (127-22) on Wednesday, April 5.

Weston placed first in nearly all of the track events, starting with the 4×800-meter relay with Tim Lautenbach, Nick Miner, Neil Kaeslin and William Muller finishing in 9:16.3. The Trojans also won the 4×100 with John Hurst, Nik Parker, Kevin Stankiewicz and Baruch Goodman running a 44.8.

The Trojans also won the 110 high hurdles (Brian Kennedy, 15.8), 100, (Goodman, 11.4). 1,600 (Stephen Tyler, 4:34), 400 (Parker 51.3), 800 (Matt Scott, 2:05.5), 200 (Goodman 23.1), 3,200 (Lautenbach, 10:25.23) and 4×400 (Zach Yung, Jack Weiss, Scott and Tyler 3:37.4).

In the field events, Dan Petty won the pole vault by clearing 11 feet. Shane Mandell leaped 17’ 9” to win the long jump. Sam Chicha won the high jump with 5’ 6” and Hamilton Forsythe totaled 39’ 11” to win the triple jump.