Ashley Umhoefer (pictured) and Sara Cross of Weston, members of the Wilton YMCA gymnastics team, competed at the Wilton Qualifier gymnastics meet at the Wilton YMCA on Saturday, Feb. 11. A level five (ages 9-11) gymnast, Umhoefer took first on the vault (9.45), uneven bars (9.7), and floor (9.7) and fourth on the balance beam to place first in the all-around competition. A level seven gymnast (ages 7-11), Cross was first on floor (9.7), beam (9.2), and bars, and second on vault (9.3), to also place first in all-around competition.