The Weston High wrestling team did not waste time in winning certain weight classes when it faced Brookfield.

In eight contests the Trojans needed less than two minutes to record a win. They took a little more time in others but earned enough points for 60-24 win at home on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

Brookfield had a good start in the lighter weight classes, getting the win at 106 pounds when Drake Nguyen pinned Jason Tunney in 3:00. The Bobcats won the 113-pound class by forfeit.

Two wins for the Trojans evened up the match, including one at 120 pounds with Andrew Prackup pinning Tyler Pinto in 1:33.

“He fought hard to get off his back and won his match,” said Weston head coach Mario Federici. “The hardest victories are always the best ones.”

Nick Cuevas won by forfeit at 132 pounds.

After Brookfield’s Matt Ehrhard pinned Seth Papay in 2:49 at 132 pounds, the Trojans won eight straight contests, starting with Christian Cueva, who needed only 10 seconds to pin Zane Grabko at 138 pounds. Jack Braden then did likewise to Colton Nakano in 1:35 in the 145-pound class.

Jackson Quist followed with a pin of Brookfield’s M. Bento in 1:15 at 152 pounds. In the 160-pound class Liam McNally then pinned Connor McRedmond in 1:00.

The run continued when Leif Kronberg pinned Blair Ayala in 29 seconds at 170 pounds. Jackson Aguas, despite battling illness, also pinned Logan Shaab at 182 pounds in 3:42.

“He was feeling under the weather tonight, but didn’t want to let his teammates down,” said Federici. “I know his teammates were impressed with his willpower.”

The next two matches took a combined 48 seconds. Mike Otworth pinned Adam Frame in 36 seconds at 195 pounds and James Cataldo pinned James Kavanaugh in 12 seconds in the 220-pound class.

Weston visits Joel Barlow/Immaculate on Monday at 6 p.m.