January 17, 2024

ZTE is allowed to continue operating – these are the penalties

Faye Stephens January 17, 2024 1 min read

DrChinese telecom company ZTE, hit by sanctions, can resume business in the US with conditions and a fine worth billions. President Donald Trump made the announcement late Friday evening On the Twitter SMS service With ZTE having to pay a fine of $1.3 billion (1.11 billion euros), provide extensive security guarantees and replace its management. ZTE also has to buy spare parts from the United States.

In April, the US government banned ZTE from access to any US technology for seven years. Chips from the US play a central role in the group's networking and smartphone technology. ZTE then shut down large parts of production, and Beijing and Washington began discussions about alternative sanctions.

ZTE is the fourth largest provider of communications network technology. The fine imposed by the company stems from controversial deliveries of telecommunications equipment to Iran and North Korea.

See also  Mike Gower becomes Managing Director of Andermatt-Sedrun Sport AG

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

KPMG Switzerland achieves record results in 2023 – talks about merger with GB

January 14, 2024 Faye Stephens
1 min read

Scotland: A Pyrrhic Call for Independence

January 10, 2024 Faye Stephens
3 min read

New forecasts: The British economy outperforms Germany

January 5, 2024 Faye Stephens

You may have missed

1 min read

ZTE is allowed to continue operating – these are the penalties

January 17, 2024 Faye Stephens
3 min read

Underwater protective curtains against melting ice? Researchers are divided!

January 17, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

The former Premier League club's stadium is buried under snow, as the team with the “coldest stadium in the UK” had its match cancelled.

January 17, 2024 Eileen Curry
2 min read

Best tips for CarPlay

January 17, 2024 Gilbert Cox