Healthy yoga. This has been proven not only by millions of convinced yogis, but also by numerous studies. On the upcoming International Yoga Day on June 21, we’ll be presenting some of them.

Munich 5000 Years & More: Yoga goes back a long tradition. Since 2014, Philosophical Teaching has had a world day, June 21. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested it to the United Nations in 2014. It has been scientifically proven that yoga has many positive effects on health.

For example, the Berlin Charité conducted a study on the effect of yoga on neck pain. Half of the participants participated in a 90-minute yoga session over ten weeks, and the other half performed a back training program on their own. The result: yogis’ neck pain was significantly reduced. A study by the University of Washington in Seattle also provides impressive results: After half a year of yoga with one training session per week, nearly 80 percent of test subjects were able to dispense with pain relievers. 24vita.de knows about the diseases and health problems that yoga still affects. *24vita.de is a show of IPPEN.MEDIA.

