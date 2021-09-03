Those who take antibiotics for a long time are more likely to develop colon cancer. A new study reached this conclusion.
The basics in brief
- Antibiotics are prescribed for bacterial infections.
- According to a study, long-term use increases the risk of colon cancer.
- The reason: Antibiotics also attack the healthy bacteria in the gut flora.
Swedish researchers warn: Those who take antibiotics for long periods are more susceptible to infection for colon cancer to get sick. People who take antibiotics for more than six months are 17 percent more likely.
as a basis for study serve the world data 40,000 patients from the cancer registry. As the “Fitbook” summarizes, it was compared to a control group of 20,000 cancer-free people.
But where does this negative effect come from? very easy: healthy gut flora It is also characterized by “healthy” bacteria the end. An antibiotic can be between unhealthy and healthy bacteria do not distinguish. While the intestinal flora can usually recover quickly after a short treatment, the situation is distinctly different with long-term treatment.