science

Book review “Sleepless!” science spectrum

June 18, 2021
Faye Stephens

Anders Burton can’t sleep. The author and musician has been suffering from insomnia for 16 years. In his book, he allows us to participate in his daily life as an insomniac and in the search for healing. Explains at the outset: This is not a guide. Instead, he would like to give other affected people an idea of ​​how other people who are not sleeping are doing. But ‘all others’ should also be accessible. The result is a kind of diary, the description of which is sometimes painfully intense – countless nights of sleep, the resulting lack of strength, over-stimulation and the intense demands of having to do justice to your work, other people, and above all your family.

