year of the dragon? For us it is completely different!

Chinese New Year is on February 10, 2024 and begins the year, all revolving around the Wooden Dragon. The Chinese zodiac is not spread out over twelve months like ours, but is assigned a different zodiac sign for each birth year. So much for this.
Of course, we also have our own system, which is different from the usual Western astrology. And after 10 years of Watson, we decided to let you in on it too. It's at least as accurate as the rumors around the kitchen table in an open office.
Watson's annual grand tower
