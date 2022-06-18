WTA 500 Championships in Berlin – strong Bencic beats Scary and fights for title

Belinda Bencic (WTA 17) reached the final with a three-set victory over Maria Sakkari (WTA 6) at the grass tournament in Berlin.

After losing the starting set, Bencic intensified the competition and defeated the Greek 6:7, 6:4, 6:4.

In the title fight in the WTA 500, Eastern Switzerland will meet either Anas Jaber (WTA 4) or Coco Gauff (WTA 13). You can watch the final live on SRF on Sundays from 3:30 p.m.

Belinda Bencic had to fight hard for her second entry on the wing at the WTA 500 Top Class Turf Championships in Berlin. Ironically, when it was 5:4 in the third set, her Greek opponent showed her nerves for the first time in the decisive match, which Bencic knew how to use and confidently turned into the third match point – after more than 3 hours in over 30°C.

Strength performance with self and fitness

It must be emphasized Bencic’s strong mental performance, which she showed admirably when it was 3:3 in the third set: with great effort, she destroyed the fourth-breaking opportunity of her opponent and played decisively.

It looked similar to the decisive set in the second round, in which Bencic was under pressure: after both players grabbed their serve, Bencic showed his best team with a score of 5:4 and captivated the crowd at Steffi-Graf. With exciting shots – the sentence equation was perfect.

Bencic provides “Cool Effect” multiple times

The 25-year-old from eastern Switzerland was particularly convincing with her backhand and net raids, as she had a total of 19 backhands, while her opponent hit only 4 of them. However, Bencic’s strong style of play did not pay off in the opening set; With a set ball, Scary had to watch how the ball jumped into the court through the edge of the net. With 6:8 points, Bencic lost the tie breaker by the shortest possible score.

In the Berlin final, Bencic will meet either Anas Jabeur (WTA 4) or Coco Gauff (WTA 13). You can find out if Bencic can lift the trophy for the first time in their second participation in the Berlin Final on Sunday from 3:30pm live on SRF info and in the Sports app.