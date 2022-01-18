Los Angeles Rams uberrollen Arizona Cardinals

Los Angeles/Munich – Thanks to an impressive performance, the Los Angeles Rams won the last ticket left for the divisional rounds. At SoFi Stadium, head coach Sean McVay’s side dominated the Arizona Cardinals as they pleased and finally won 34:11, which they deservedly deserved.

Rams dominate the game at will

The home team dominated the final game of the Wild Card Tour early, and quarterback attack Matthew Stafford quickly found his rhythm.

Cam Akers and star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. got off to an early start, the latter completing the Rams’ second lead with his first touchdown in the playoff.

Cardinal star Keeler Murray couldn’t have had a worse start to his first playoff match: the 24-year-old playmaker tossed the egg away trying to escape from safety, but the lame duck landed right in the arms of Rams defender David Long Jr. , who was able to carry the ball safely to the end zone.

Arizona entered the second half of the game with a 0:21 lead.

Even after changing sides, little changed: The rams walked straight to the opposite end zone, this time in the person of Cooper Kupp’s wide receiver.

With their ninth drive, the guests finally found their way. After about 40 minutes of play, slugger James Conner scored the first points for Arizona, thanks to a successful two-point conversion, the Cardinals trimmed the points back to 8:28.

Two field goals by the Rams and another by the Cardinals made it 34-11.

Los Angeles Rams: A duel with the Tampa Bay Pirates awaits you

With 202 passing yards and two touchdowns, Stafford put in a fault-free performance and truly enjoyed his first Final Game win of his career. His corresponding number, Kyler Murray, was only able to complete 19 passes of 34 and did not exceed 137 yards. Two interceptions led to the 24-year-old’s bitter performance.

Next Sunday, the Rams will meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and quarterback Tom Brady (live from 8:15pm on ProSieben and ran.de).

