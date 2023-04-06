Women’s Ice Hockey World Championship – Switzerland bravely defeats Canada

- The Swiss ice hockey team lost the opening match of the World Championships in Brampton against Canada 0: 4.
- The two-time favorite hosts hit the power play.
- Coach Colin Mueller’s team showed an attractive performance, especially in terms of defense.
As expected, Switzerland lost to the 12-time world champions. But coach Colin Mueller’s team put in a decent performance against the crushing Canadian team. Goalkeeper Andrea Brindley only had to concede 4 goals. On the one hand, thanks to the many marches they made, and on the other hand, to the people at the front who were convincing in a combative manner. However, the physical presence of the Swiss also brought many small punishments. This is revenge in the beginning.
- 15 minutes: Sarah Nurse made it 2-0 with a majority.
- 22 minutes: Rebecca Johnston uses a Senja Lyman penalty to make it 3-0.
Switzerland just missed a consolation target
As a result, Boxplay worked much better. Sarah Feller’s fourth goal came in the last minutes. On the other hand, the Swiss power play created very little risk. For 1:05 minutes, Müller’s team managed to act with a double advantage before Natalie Spooner (12) scored the opening goal.
Coach Mueller also had to take it. He was pinched and sustained a scratch under his left eye, but dealt with the incident with good humor.
The Swiss, for their part, did not get discouraged and kept looking for a university degree. Alina Marty failed before the end of the third third, alone in front of Anne-Rene Despens. Janine Hauser hit the post in the midsection after a pass from Alina Müller.
Eventually, however, the underdog presented itself with a harmless offensive form. The hit ratio (49:12) spoke in clear language.
This is how it goes
Switzerland, already qualified for the quarter-finals, will meet the United States on Good Friday (4:50 p.m. live), which is no less difficult part.
