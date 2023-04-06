Women’s Ice Hockey World Championship – Switzerland bravely defeats Canada

legend: symbolic image

Canadian Marie-Philip Poulin has the upper hand over Janine Hauser, who is lying on the floor.

The Swiss ice hockey team lost the opening match of the World Championships in Brampton against Canada 0: 4.

The two-time favorite hosts hit the power play.

Coach Colin Mueller’s team showed an attractive performance, especially in terms of defense.

As expected, Switzerland lost to the 12-time world champions. But coach Colin Mueller’s team put in a decent performance against the crushing Canadian team. Goalkeeper Andrea Brindley only had to concede 4 goals. On the one hand, thanks to the many marches they made, and on the other hand, to the people at the front who were convincing in a combative manner. However, the physical presence of the Swiss also brought many small punishments. This is revenge in the beginning.

Sarah Nurse made it 2-0 with a majority. 22 minutes: Rebecca Johnston uses a Senja Lyman penalty to make it 3-0.

Switzerland just missed a consolation target

As a result, Boxplay worked much better. Sarah Feller’s fourth goal came in the last minutes. On the other hand, the Swiss power play created very little risk. For 1:05 minutes, Müller’s team managed to act with a double advantage before Natalie Spooner (12) scored the opening goal.

Coach Mueller also had to take it. He was pinched and sustained a scratch under his left eye, but dealt with the incident with good humor.

The Swiss, for their part, did not get discouraged and kept looking for a university degree. Alina Marty failed before the end of the third third, alone in front of Anne-Rene Despens. Janine Hauser hit the post in the midsection after a pass from Alina Müller.

Eventually, however, the underdog presented itself with a harmless offensive form. The hit ratio (49:12) spoke in clear language.

This is how it goes

Switzerland, already qualified for the quarter-finals, will meet the United States on Good Friday (4:50 p.m. live), which is no less difficult part.



