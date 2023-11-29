Wim Blau is the new Chief Digital Transformation Officer

Published on





November 29, 2023

Fashion retailer C&A is strengthening its European management team after appointing a general manager for France and a director of operations. Wim Blau will assume the position of Director of Digital and Transformation on January 1, 2024.

Wim Blaauw is the new Director of Digital and Transformation at C&A. -C&A

Wim Blau has been Chief Digital Officer at Ingka Group, the core subsidiary of Ikea, since January 2022. There he was responsible for developing digital capabilities and accelerating the company’s digital transformation.

Blau spent more than twenty years at IKEA in the Netherlands, where he joined in 2002. He started as a store manager at IKEA Haarlem before becoming retail logistics manager. Wim Blau then worked as Deputy Managing Director and Director in Great Britain and Ireland Multi-channel transformation. He then became Director of Customer Satisfaction and led all order management operations worldwide.

With the appointment of Blaauw, the C&A management team wants to continue its plan to transform C&A into an omni-channel retailer. C&A has a total of 1,300 stores in 17 European countries and employs more than 27,000 people.

“I am very pleased that we at Wim Blaauw have been able to attract a digital expert and consumer-oriented leader to strengthen our management team. I am confident that he and his teams will succeed in strengthening our digital C&A business,” says Jenny Boyer. , CEO of C&A Europe, in a statement.

