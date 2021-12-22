Have I been Pwned 225 million new hacked passwords are now known



The announcement came out in the summer, and now implementation follows: Have I Been Pwned, a service known to check potentially vulnerable access data, has now been expanded to include 225 million compromised passwords.





Double-check recommended: Millions of new passwords hacked

In 2021, the topic of passwords and associated security issues is still quite new – and that’s shown at least by our rating of the most popular passwords of the year, with 12345 coming back to the fore again. the tool I’ve been Pwned He wants to help more security-conscious users by comparing login data with known data leaks. To date, the database also contained about 613 million unique passwords that were hacked, and now there are another 225 million passwords in one go.

This significant increase is attributed to cooperation with the UK’s National Crime Agency, specifically the Cybercrime Unit. This maintains a huge database of hacked access data for his own business. “I imported the dataset and compared it to existing passwords. I found 225,665,425 brand new instances out of a total of 585,570,857,” developer I Have been Pwned Troy Hunt says on their site. contribution.

Some examples of passwords from the new dataset:

Flamingo 228

Alexei 2005

91177700

123 tests

aganesq

Also linked to the FBI

In addition, Hunt can announce the implementation of direct contact with the FBI and other authorities announced in the summer. After extensive modifications to the platform and coordination with US authorities, an interface through which passwords can be transferred has now been created by law enforcement agencies such as the FBI. This means that hacked passwords that investigators come across in the course of their work can be added and compared in the database more quickly and easily.

Loading KeePass – Password Collector

Infographic study asks: password or biometric authentication?







