Will Harry and Meghan meet the Queen and William in September?

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan will visit his old home twice in September.

Will they also meet Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William and his wife Kate?

In addition, the two should come to Düsseldorf.

More nobility news can be found here

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are coming to the UK and Germany in early September. British media reported, Monday, citing a spokesman for the couple. The two are expected to attend the One Young World Summit in Manchester on September 5th. At the opening ceremony, Megan will give the keynote speech.

Then on September 6 we will continue to Düsseldorf, where the Invictus 2023 Games are planned. The state capital Düsseldorf now has this date Also confirmed on their website. The couple will then travel to the island for the WellChild Awards Gala in London on September 8. Here Harry will be the keynote speaker.

Meeting with the Queen ‘Impossible’

However, it is not known if Harry and Meghan will return their two children, Archie and Lilipet, to Europe. The same applies to any meetings with members of the other royal family. Daily Express reports.That a meeting with the Queen is “unlikely” because “the Queen is currently spending her annual summer vacation in Balmoral, Scotland”.

Meanwhile, Mail Online is a little more optimistic, but the reports also: “Reports that the Queen invited Harry and Meghan to Balmoral have not been confirmed. So it would only make sense that they would meet when the Queen is in Windsor and the two are in Frogmore.” , royal expert Richard was quoted as saying by Fitzwilliams.

Will Harry meet his brother William?

The paper, on the other hand, sees black on a meeting between Meghan, Harry, his brother Prince William and his wife, Duchess Kate, although they likely won’t live far apart in September.

The Duke of Cambridge and his family are moving to Adelaide Cottage, just a 10-minute walk from Windsor Castle, later this month. And if the Sussexes stayed at their home, Frogmore Cottage, in Windsor grounds while they were in the UK, it would be a five-minute walk from the Cambridges.

However, a source said the Sussex visit would focus on “supporting many charities close to their hearts” and they had no plans to see Cambridge.

Recently, the dukes couple traveled to their old home from their adopted home in California in June 2022 to celebrate the platinum throne of Harry’s grandmother. It was at this time that they also met the Queen and introduced her to their daughter, Lillipet, who was born in the United States. It appears Harry and William have not met in person since the unveiling of a statue of their late mother, Princess Diana, in the summer of 2021.

Kasif Moslat book

Publication of a book commentary like The Sword of Damocles on Harry and Meghan’s visit to the UK. This comes just weeks before the expected release in October of Harry’s book, written by Pulitzer Prize-winning ghostwriter J.R. Moringer. According to the publisher, it should be a “first-hand account of his life,” “absolutely accurate and truthful.”

© 1 & 1 Mail & Media / spot on news

