Economy: London takes action against Brussels

London London accuses the European Union of violating the Joint Trade and Cooperation Agreement. Brussels refuses significant scientific cooperation and access to the “Horizon” programme, for example, despite agreeing to the contrary.

The opposition Labor Party accused Foreign Minister Truss, who is also nominated to succeed outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson, of starting a dispute with Brussels in order to gain points with her party base. She has the choice between Truss and Rivan Rishi Sunak, the former finance minister.

London and Brussels have been at odds for years over Brexit. The European Union Commission recently initiated several actions against the United Kingdom because, in the Commission’s view, it is violating key parts of an agreement on the special rules for the British province of Northern Ireland.

The EU Commission has not commented directly on the steps London has now announced. However, a spokesperson stressed that the Brexit agreement between the EU and Great Britain does not contain any specific commitment for the EU to involve the UK in the union programmes.

Today’s Top Jobs Find the best jobs now and

You are notified by e-mail.

However, if London requests the exchange through official channels, it will of course be done in a timely manner and in accordance with the rules of the Trade and Cooperation Agreement. “We hope for a quick solution that will allow participation in the union’s programmes,” the spokesman said.

Horizon Europe runs from 2021 to 2027 and, with a total budget of €95 billion, is the largest research and innovation funding program in the world.