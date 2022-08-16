Why these unlucky lottery players aren’t millionaires today

Win the lottery once in a lifetime! For these people, this dream came true – and it became a nightmare.

The reasons were in poor time management and payment error.

It takes a lot of luck to win the lottery. But it turns out that many lucky men will be really unlucky after that. These stories tell us why these people did not become millionaires despite six correct guesses.

Dusseldorf: Lottery ticket sent too late

“Whoever comes late will be punished by life!” An aphorism that Düsseldorfer had to experience firsthand. In 2020, the 61-year-old decided to go shopping before handing over a lottery ticket – a mistake. So it just so happened that he handed over his numbers at the lottery booth at 7:30 p.m. What he didn’t know: Lottery tickets for the current draw are no longer accepted after 7:00 PM. “Then it becomes automatically valid for the next week”, The Unlucky Man Explained to “Express”.

Then the rude awakening when the winning numbers were announced: 1, 4, 11, 17, 27, 35 – the super number 8! Everything is written correctly, everything is lost. If Düsseldorfer had handed over his ticket only 30 minutes earlier, he would have received €22 million, because there were no other winners.

A beer instead of a lottery tip costs 1.2 million DM in Krefeld

Even more intriguing is Krefeld’s “Loto Affair” in the 1990s. There, it was a fatally wrong advice to a locksmith’s clerk. He and his colleagues received a fee of twelve marks for opening a cash box. While the two colleagues invested their share in a lottery ticket, Andre Garn preferred to treat himself to a beer drink. This turned out to be the most expensive in history: “It cost me 1.2 million DM,” says Garn. what happened?

Quite simply: the happy fellows were absolutely right in their advice and netted 3.6 million DM. If Jiren had participated in the guild, he would have been a millionaire. But luck knocked on his door again – in the form of RTL. The presenter invited him to sit directly on the seat opposite the announcer of the program “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” In “Pechvogel-Special” he earned – in the meantime – 32,000 euros.

England: Lottery wins for two children due to a payment error

In the UK in 2021, the sixth match plus the winning number should bring a flood of tears for the pair rather than a rain of money. Rachel Kennedy and boyfriend Liam McCrohan spent weeks betting on combination 6, 12, 22, 29, 33, 6 and 11 in the Euromillions draw in England. It was actually supposed to be drawn that way. Spouse float according to the sun On the ninth cloud I saw the equivalent of 212 million already flowing into the dormant account.

But that was the problem. The 19-year-old did not have enough money in her account to pay for a lottery ticket. The amount was always automatically debited from the account by the provider. Now that there was nothing left to deduct from, the transaction was deemed void. The killer thing: the provider app is still showing a profit.

McCrohan, 21, had already envisioned buying his dream home and a car, he told the newspaper. Then nothing came of it after that.

