Myanmar military junta sentences two US journalists to 11 years in prison

A Myanmar military court has sentenced US journalist Danny Finster to 11 years in prison. He is accused of spreading false information and incitement.

In addition, the managing editor of the online magazine Frontier Myanmar brought two additional charges related to terrorism and rioting. According to his lawyer, he faces life imprisonment for this reason.

The 37-year-old was arrested at Yangon airport in May ahead of his flight to the United States. Since then, he has been in Insein Prison, which is notorious for its torture methods.

Frontier Myanmar, one of Myanmar’s leading independent media companies, said in a statement it was “deeply disappointed”. We just want to release him as quickly as possible so he can go back to his family.”

Myanmar’s military junta has suppressed all critical voices since the coup in early February.

The United States and the United Nations demanded the immediate release of the journalist.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle, said that journalists have been attacked since February 1, as the military leadership appears to be trying to prevent them from reporting on massive human rights abuses in Myanmar, as well as on the extent of opposition to the regime. Bachelet.