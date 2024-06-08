Why do Americans have voters?

A new US president will be elected in 2024. However, not directly from the American people, but from 538 selected men and women. What influence do they have on US elections?

Want more “Galileo”?

➡ Watch the latest episode now on Join

The essentials in a nutshell at American election Voters decide President Not directly. Instead, you decide Voters and women voters their state.

Then they choose Electoral College President and his Vice President.

The No Voters differ depending on Size of the State.

It was Electoral College exclusively MenBecause women don’t have one yet Right to vote was – hence the name “Electors”.

On video: Could a convicted felon become president?

Voters in America: This is how they’re made up

🇺🇸 Every four years A new president has been elected in the United States.

🧑‍🤝‍🧑 But this does not happen through the population, but through the so-called “voters”.

🗳️ In official US elections, people vote Voters of their state.

👩🏽‍🤝‍👨🏼👩🏽‍🤝‍👨🏼👩🏽‍🤝‍👨🏼 How many voters are there? condition Representation always depends on him Population density far away.

🗳️ Called the Electoral College of the US President “Electoral College”. belongs to him 538 voters and –Women at.

Electors in a state vote together on the same day, as here in Nebraska. © Image Alliance / AP Photo

US Election: This is the Electoral College

“Electoral College”, or “Electoral College”, consists of people who will ultimately elect a new president. They employ a total of 538 people in 50 states and the Federal District.

The Electoral College does not have a specific place or building, i.e. the electorate Never in the same place Come together – not even on a presidential election day.

Voters: That’s where the name comes from

The right to vote has its origins in the US Constitution of 1787. It said that people have rights. the head To say – but only through the third stage.

Electoral College and Electoral College voting was introduced so that the people did not have too much influence in choosing the new president. Women At that time there was more No right to vote, which is why the Electoral College was made up entirely of men. The word has become popular in everyday language “Electors” Held till today.

California is a state with more residents and therefore more voters. © Image Alliance / AP Photo

This is how voters vote in American elections

🗳️ All states Cast their votes and thus elect the electorate.

🗳️ 41 days after the official Election Day they will elect a new President of the United States Secret ballot in their state or federal district.

🗳️ An election is decided once a candidate secures a majority of 270 electoral votes.

🗳️ Anyone can be president of USA No The A majority vote of all electors has What matters is who has the most electoral votes.

🗳️ If both candidates win exactly 269 electoral votes, the Twelfth Amendment of the Constitution applies: the newly elected House of Representatives elects the President. Each state has only one vote.

Most Important Questions About Voters