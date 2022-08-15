Duchess Meghan + Prince Harry: They’re Coming to Germany!

Duchess Meghan + Prince Harry
The Speaker confirmed a trip to England and Germany
All news about the British royal family in the GALA ticker: Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry will be christened in Great Britain and Germany in September.
August 15, 2022
Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry travel to Great Britain and Germany – and that’s behind them
Duchess Meghan, 41, and Prince Harry, 37, will visit Europe again in a few weeks. Harry’s home country of Great Britain and Germany should both be in their diaries. A spokesperson for the couple confirms this.
“Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to be visiting a number of charities close to their hearts in early September,” royal author Victoria Murphy, a spokeswoman, said on Twitter. It is not yet known which organizations are involved. It will be the Sussexes’ first overseas trip since attending Queen Elizabeth’s, 96, 70th Jubilee celebrations in June.
