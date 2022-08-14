Canada impresses with its diversity

As tour guide Marlies Glock reports, the Western Canada trip from Calgary through the Rocky Mountains to Vancouver Island and Vancouver offers many surprises, such as glass-smooth turquoise lakes like Lake Louise, but the roar of Athabasca Falls. Drive up to the Athabasca Glacier in Banff and Jasper National Parks.

The tour group visited the permanent glaciers of the Columbia Icefield en route from Calgary to Vancouver. Photo: Marlys Glock

Information was provided on select expert visits to Innovative Farms, one of Canada’s largest hay producers and exporters. More than 12,000 hectares of hay and straw are exported around the world, especially to Japan and Qatar.

A visit to one of the largest plant producers in the province of Alberta was impressive for rural women. The plants needed for oilfield restoration grow there in various climates; Restoration, restoration/creating habitats.

The country women also saw a grizzly. Photo: Marlys Glock

“On a farm with more than 100 horses, we were able to enjoy untouched nature on a covered wagon ride and then enjoy delicious steaks on a barbecue,” says Marlies Cloke. “We sailed across the fjord-like landscape to Vancouver Island.” In the 300 hectare Cathedral Grove Park, the world’s oldest natural population of Douglas fir was amazing. The smaller specimens are nine meters in circumference and about 800 years old.

Aboriginal Testimonies and British History at a Glance. Photo: Marlys Glock

Victoria, the capital of the province of British Columbia, has wonderful historic buildings with a British atmosphere. “One of the most beautiful gardens in Canada and already 100 years old, the Butchard Gardens are mesmerizing,” Cloke reports. More than 900 different species of plants can be seen on 22 hectares – in the amazing themed gardens, a total of more than one million plants are planted by 50 gardeners every year.

After another ferry crossing, travelers reached the mainland again in Vancouver. “A wonderful city between tradition and modernity – and Olympic city 2010” is the verdict of Countryside Women. “The fate of the tribes now recognized as First Nations was particularly poignant and pervasive.”

A meeting with a “smart girl” was interesting. She was well connected, searching for her roots, her traditional language, songs and rituals. “All of this was banned until the mid-1960s, and many families are still reeling from the tragedy that happened to them,” explains Marlis Glock.

