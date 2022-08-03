Where to watch UEFA Women’s EURO 2022: TV, Streams | Women’s European Nations Cup

Here you can find out where to watch UEFA Women’s EURO 2022.
You can find more information about broadcast schedules from UEFA’s broadcast partners.
All information is in accordance with agreements between UEFA and individual broadcasters.
UEFA.tv
Certain games will be streamed live in certain regions UEFA.tv to be clear. Game highlights are available starting at midnight CET.
Europe
Albania: RTSH
Andorra: TVEAnd the TF1And the Channel +
Armenia: Public TV Armenia
Austria: ORF
Azerbaijan: Azerbaijan Public Television
Belgium: VRTAnd the RTBF
Bosnia and Herzegovina: BRT
Bulgaria: Bnt
Croatia: HRT Croatia
Cyprus: CyBC
Czech Republic: Česká TV
Denmark: DKDRAnd the TV2 Denmark
Estonia: Error
Faroe Islands: DKDRAnd the TV2 Denmark
Finland: deer
France: TF1And the Channel +
Germany: ARDAnd the ZDF
Greece: ER
green land: DKDRAnd the TV2 Denmark
Hungary: MTVA
Iceland: RUV
Israel: CanAnd the Charlton
Italia: opinionAnd the Sky Italia
Kazakhstan: KZTV
Kosovo: RTK
Latvia: LT
Liechtenstein: SRG SSR
Lithuania: LR
Luxembourg: RTBFAnd the VRT
Malta: TV program
Moldova: TVR
Monaco: TF1And the Channel +
the black Mountain: RTCG
Holland: NOS
North Macedonia: MKRTV
Norway: NRKAnd the TV2 Norway
Poland: TVP
Portugal: RTPAnd the Channel 11
Republic of Ireland: RTÉ
Romania: TVR
Russia: TV match
San Marino: opinionAnd the Sky Italia
Serbia: RTS Serbia
Slovakia: RTV Slovakia
Slovenia: RTV Slovenia
Spain: TVE
Sweden: SVTAnd the TV4
Switzerland: SRG SSRAnd the Channel +
turkey: TR
Ukraine: PBCAnd the MGU
Great Britain: BBC
Vatican City: opinionAnd the Sky Italia
Airplanes and ships: Sports 24
outside Europe
Afghanistan: Sony
Algeria: beIN Sports Middle East and North Africa
American Samoa: ESPN And the TUDN
Angola: W Sport And the Channel + Africa
Anguilla: ESPN And the squirting sports
Antigua and Barbuda: ESPN And the squirting sports
Argentina: ESPN
Aruba: ESPN And the squirting sports
Australia: Optus
Bahamas: ESPN And the squirting sports
the two seas: beIN Sports Middle East and North Africa
Bangladesh: Sony
Barbados: ESPN And the squirting sports
Boys: W Sport And the Channel + Africa
Bermuda: ESPN And the squirting sports
Bhutan: Sony
Bolivia: ESPN
Bonaire: ESPN And the squirting sports
Botswana: W Sport And the Channel + Africa
Brazil: ESPN
British Virgin Islands: ESPN And the squirting sports
Burkina Faso: W Sport And the Channel + Africa
Burundi: W Sport And the Channel + Africa
Cameroon: W Sport And the Channel + Africa
green head: W Sport And the Channel + Africa
Cayman Islands: ESPN And the squirting sports
Central African Republic: W Sport And the Channel + Africa
Chad: beIN Sports Middle East and North Africa And the W Sport And the Channel + Africa
Chile: ESPN
People’s republic of China: CCTV And the great sports Shancai
Colombia: ESPN
Comoros: W Sport And the Channel + Africa
Republic of the Congo: W Sport And the Channel + Africa
Costa Rica: ESPN
Cuba: ESPN And the squirting sports Curaçao: ESPN And the squirting sports
Democratic Republic of the Congo: W Sport And the Channel + Africa
Djibouti: beIN Sports Middle East and North Africa […] And the W Sport And the Channel + Africa
Dominica: ESPN And the squirting sports
dominican republic: squirting sportsAnd the ESPN
Ecuador: ESPN
Egypt: beIN Sports Middle East and North Africa
El Salvador: ESPN
Equatorial Guinea: W Sport And the Channel + Africa
Eritrea: W Sport And the Channel + Africa
Ethiopia: W Sport And the Channel + Africa
Falkland Islands: ESPN
Fiji and the Pacific Islands:
French Guiana: ESPN And the TF1 And the Channel +
French Polynesia: TF1 And the Channel +
French Southern and Antarctic Lands: TF1 And the Channel +
Gabon: W Sport And the Channel + Africa
Gambia: W Sport And the Channel + Africa
Ghana: W Sport And the Channel + Africa
Granada: ESPN And the squirting sports Guadeloupe: ESPN And the TF1 And the Channel + And the squirting sports Guam: ESPN And the TUDN
Guatemala: ESPN
Guinea: W Sport And the Channel + Africa
Guinea Bissau: W Sport And the Channel + Africa
Guyana: ESPN
Haiti: ESPN And the squirting sports Honduras: ESPN
India and the Indian Subcontinent: Sony
Iran: beIN Sports Middle East and North Africa
Iraq: beIN Sports Middle East and North Africa
Ivory Coast: W Sport And the Channel + Africa
Jamaica: ESPN And the squirting sports
Jordan: beIN Sports Middle East and North Africa
Kenya: W Sport And the Channel + Africa
Kuwait: beIN Sports Middle East and North Africa
Lebanon: beIN Sports Middle East and North Africa
Lesotho: W Sport
Liberia: W Sport And the Channel + Africa
Libya: beIN Sports Middle East and North Africa
Madagascar: W Sport And the Channel + Africa
Malawi: W Sport And the Channel + Africa
the moldive Islands: Sony
Financial: W Sport And the Channel + Africa
marianna: ESPN And the TUDN
Martinique: ESPN And the TF1 And the Channel + And the squirting sports
Mauritania: beIN Sports Middle East and North Africa And the W Sport And the Channel + Africa
Mauritius: W Sport And the Channel + Africa
Mayotte: TF1 And the Channel + And the W Sport
Mexico: ESPN
middle of the road: ESPN And the TUDN
Montserrat: ESPN And the squirting sports
Morocco: beIN Sports Middle East and North Africa
Mozambique: W Sport And the Channel + Africa
Namibia: W Sport And the Channel + Africa
Nepal: Sony
Nevis: ESPN And the squirting sports
New Caledonia: TF1 And the Channel +
Nicaragua: ESPN
Niger: W Sport And the Channel + Africa
Nigeria: W Sport And the Channel + Africa
Sultanate of Oman: beIN Sports Middle East and North Africa
Pakistan: Sony
Palestine (Gaza Strip and West Bank): beIN Sports Middle East and North Africa
Panama: ESPN
Paraguay: ESPN
Peru: ESPN
Puerto Rico: ESPN And the TUDN
Qatar: beIN Sports Middle East and North Africa
Reunion: TF1 And the Channel +
Rwanda: W Sport And the Channel + Africa
Sheba: ESPN And the squirting sports
Sao Tome and Principe: W Sport And the Channel + Africa
Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports Middle East and North Africa
Senegal: W Sport And the Channel + Africa
Seychelles: W Sport And the Channel + Africa
Sierra Leone: W Sport And the Channel + Africa
Socotra: beIN Sports Middle East and North Africa And the Channel + Africa
Somalia: beIN Sports Middle East and North Africa […] And the W Sport And the Channel + Africa
South Africa: W Sport
South Sudan: beIN Sports Middle East and North Africa And the W Sport And the Channel + Africa
Sri Lanka: Sony
Saint Barts: ESPN And the TF1 And the Channel + And the […] squirting sports
Saint Christopher: ESPN And the squirting sports
Saint Eustatius: squirting sports And the ESPN
Saint Helena and Ascension: W Sport And the Channel + Africa
Saint Kitts and Nevis: ESPN And the squirting sports
Saint Lucia: ESPN And the squirting sports
Saint Martin: ESPN And the TF1 And the Channel + And the squirting sports
Saint Pierre and Miquelon: ESPN And the TF1 And the Channel + And the Flow Sports Street
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines: ESPN And the squirting sports
Sudan: beIN Sports Middle East and North Africa And the W Sport And the Channel + Africa
Suriname: ESPN
Swaziland: W Sport And the Channel + Africa
Syria: beIN Sports Middle East and North Africa
Tanzania: W Sport And the Channel + Africa
Togo: W Sport And the Channel + Africa
Tortola: ESPN And the squirting sports
Trinidad and Tobago: ESPN And the squirting sports
Tunisia: beIN Sports Middle East and North Africa
Turks and Caicos Islands: ESPN And the squirting sports
US Virgin Islands: ESPN And the TUDN
Uganda: W Sport And the Channel + Africa
The United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Middle East and North Africa
United States of America: ESPN And the TUDN
Uruguay: ESPN
Venezuela: ESPN
Wallis and Futuna: TF1 And the Channel +
To whom: beIN Sports Middle East and North Africa
Zambia: W Sport And the Channel + Africa
Zimbabwe: W Sport And the Channel + Africa
Airplanes and ships: Sports 24
“Internet nerd. Avid student. Zombie guru. Tv enthusiast. Coffee advocate. Social media expert. Music geek. Professional food maven. Thinker. Troublemaker.”