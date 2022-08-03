Where to watch UEFA Women’s EURO 2022: TV, Streams | Women’s European Nations Cup

Here you can find out where to watch UEFA Women’s EURO 2022.

You can find more information about broadcast schedules from UEFA’s broadcast partners.

All information is in accordance with agreements between UEFA and individual broadcasters.

UEFA.tv

Certain games will be streamed live in certain regions UEFA.tv to be clear. Game highlights are available starting at midnight CET.

Europe

Albania: RTSH

Andorra: TVEAnd the TF1And the Channel +

Armenia: Public TV Armenia

Austria: ORF

Azerbaijan: Azerbaijan Public Television

Belgium: VRTAnd the RTBF

Bosnia and Herzegovina: BRT

Bulgaria: Bnt

Croatia: HRT Croatia

Cyprus: CyBC

Czech Republic: Česká TV

Denmark: DKDRAnd the TV2 Denmark

Estonia: Error

Faroe Islands: DKDRAnd the TV2 Denmark

Finland: deer

France: TF1And the Channel +

Germany: ARDAnd the ZDF

Greece: ER

green land: DKDRAnd the TV2 Denmark

Hungary: MTVA

Iceland: RUV

Israel: CanAnd the Charlton

Italia: opinionAnd the Sky Italia

Kazakhstan: KZTV

Kosovo: RTK

Latvia: LT

Liechtenstein: SRG SSR

Lithuania: LR

Luxembourg: RTBFAnd the VRT

Malta: TV program

Moldova: TVR

Monaco: TF1And the Channel +

the black Mountain: RTCG

Holland: NOS

North Macedonia: MKRTV

Norway: NRKAnd the TV2 Norway

Poland: TVP

Portugal: RTPAnd the Channel 11

Republic of Ireland: RTÉ

Romania: TVR

Russia: TV match

San Marino: opinionAnd the Sky Italia

Serbia: RTS Serbia

Slovakia: RTV Slovakia

Slovenia: RTV Slovenia

Spain: TVE

Sweden: SVTAnd the TV4

Switzerland: SRG SSRAnd the Channel +

turkey: TR

Ukraine: PBCAnd the MGU

Great Britain: BBC

Vatican City: opinionAnd the Sky Italia

Airplanes and ships: Sports 24

outside Europe

Afghanistan: Sony

Algeria: beIN Sports Middle East and North Africa

American Samoa: ESPN And the TUDN

Angola: W Sport And the Channel + Africa

Anguilla: ESPN And the squirting sports

Antigua and Barbuda: ESPN And the squirting sports

Argentina: ESPN

Aruba: ESPN And the squirting sports

Australia: Optus

Bahamas: ESPN And the squirting sports

the two seas: beIN Sports Middle East and North Africa

Bangladesh: Sony

Barbados: ESPN And the squirting sports

Boys: W Sport And the Channel + Africa

Bermuda: ESPN And the squirting sports

Bhutan: Sony

Bolivia: ESPN

Bonaire: ESPN And the squirting sports

Botswana: W Sport And the Channel + Africa

Brazil: ESPN

British Virgin Islands: ESPN And the squirting sports

Burkina Faso: W Sport And the Channel + Africa

Burundi: W Sport And the Channel + Africa

Cameroon: W Sport And the Channel + Africa

green head: W Sport And the Channel + Africa

Cayman Islands: ESPN And the squirting sports

Central African Republic: W Sport And the Channel + Africa

Chad: beIN Sports Middle East and North Africa And the W Sport And the Channel + Africa

Chile: ESPN

People’s republic of China: CCTV And the great sports Shancai

Colombia: ESPN

Comoros: W Sport And the Channel + Africa

Republic of the Congo: W Sport And the Channel + Africa

Costa Rica: ESPN

Cuba: ESPN And the squirting sports Curaçao: ESPN And the squirting sports

Democratic Republic of the Congo: W Sport And the Channel + Africa

Djibouti: beIN Sports Middle East and North Africa […] And the W Sport And the Channel + Africa

Dominica: ESPN And the squirting sports

dominican republic: squirting sportsAnd the ESPN

Ecuador: ESPN

Egypt: beIN Sports Middle East and North Africa

El Salvador: ESPN

Equatorial Guinea: W Sport And the Channel + Africa

Eritrea: W Sport And the Channel + Africa

Ethiopia: W Sport And the Channel + Africa

Falkland Islands: ESPN

Fiji and the Pacific Islands:

French Guiana: ESPN And the TF1 And the Channel +

French Polynesia: TF1 And the Channel +

French Southern and Antarctic Lands: TF1 And the Channel +

Gabon: W Sport And the Channel + Africa

Gambia: W Sport And the Channel + Africa

Ghana: W Sport And the Channel + Africa

Granada: ESPN And the squirting sports Guadeloupe: ESPN And the TF1 And the Channel + And the squirting sports Guam: ESPN And the TUDN

Guatemala: ESPN

Guinea: W Sport And the Channel + Africa

Guinea Bissau: W Sport And the Channel + Africa

Guyana: ESPN

Haiti: ESPN And the squirting sports Honduras: ESPN

India and the Indian Subcontinent: Sony

Iran: beIN Sports Middle East and North Africa

Iraq: beIN Sports Middle East and North Africa

Ivory Coast: W Sport And the Channel + Africa

Jamaica: ESPN And the squirting sports

Jordan: beIN Sports Middle East and North Africa

Kenya: W Sport And the Channel + Africa

Kuwait: beIN Sports Middle East and North Africa

Lebanon: beIN Sports Middle East and North Africa

Lesotho: W Sport

Liberia: W Sport And the Channel + Africa

Libya: beIN Sports Middle East and North Africa

Madagascar: W Sport And the Channel + Africa

Malawi: W Sport And the Channel + Africa

the moldive Islands: Sony

Financial: W Sport And the Channel + Africa

marianna: ESPN And the TUDN

Martinique: ESPN And the TF1 And the Channel + And the squirting sports

Mauritania: beIN Sports Middle East and North Africa And the W Sport And the Channel + Africa

Mauritius: W Sport And the Channel + Africa

Mayotte: TF1 And the Channel + And the W Sport

Mexico: ESPN

middle of the road: ESPN And the TUDN

Montserrat: ESPN And the squirting sports

Morocco: beIN Sports Middle East and North Africa

Mozambique: W Sport And the Channel + Africa

Namibia: W Sport And the Channel + Africa

Nepal: Sony

Nevis: ESPN And the squirting sports

New Caledonia: TF1 And the Channel +

Nicaragua: ESPN

Niger: W Sport And the Channel + Africa

Nigeria: W Sport And the Channel + Africa

Sultanate of Oman: beIN Sports Middle East and North Africa

Pakistan: Sony

Palestine (Gaza Strip and West Bank): beIN Sports Middle East and North Africa

Panama: ESPN

Paraguay: ESPN

Peru: ESPN

Puerto Rico: ESPN And the TUDN

Qatar: beIN Sports Middle East and North Africa

Reunion: TF1 And the Channel +

Rwanda: W Sport And the Channel + Africa

Sheba: ESPN And the squirting sports

Sao Tome and Principe: W Sport And the Channel + Africa

Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports Middle East and North Africa

Senegal: W Sport And the Channel + Africa

Seychelles: W Sport And the Channel + Africa

Sierra Leone: W Sport And the Channel + Africa

Socotra: beIN Sports Middle East and North Africa And the Channel + Africa

Somalia: beIN Sports Middle East and North Africa […] And the W Sport And the Channel + Africa

South Africa: W Sport

South Sudan: beIN Sports Middle East and North Africa And the W Sport And the Channel + Africa

Sri Lanka: Sony

Saint Barts: ESPN And the TF1 And the Channel + And the […] squirting sports

Saint Christopher: ESPN And the squirting sports

Saint Eustatius: squirting sports And the ESPN

Saint Helena and Ascension: W Sport And the Channel + Africa

Saint Kitts and Nevis: ESPN And the squirting sports

Saint Lucia: ESPN And the squirting sports

Saint Martin: ESPN And the TF1 And the Channel + And the squirting sports

Saint Pierre and Miquelon: ESPN And the TF1 And the Channel + And the Flow Sports Street

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines: ESPN And the squirting sports

Sudan: beIN Sports Middle East and North Africa And the W Sport And the Channel + Africa

Suriname: ESPN

Swaziland: W Sport And the Channel + Africa

Syria: beIN Sports Middle East and North Africa

Tanzania: W Sport And the Channel + Africa

Togo: W Sport And the Channel + Africa

Tortola: ESPN And the squirting sports

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPN And the squirting sports

Tunisia: beIN Sports Middle East and North Africa

Turks and Caicos Islands: ESPN And the squirting sports

US Virgin Islands: ESPN And the TUDN

Uganda: W Sport And the Channel + Africa

The United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Middle East and North Africa

United States of America: ESPN And the TUDN

Uruguay: ESPN

Venezuela: ESPN

Wallis and Futuna: TF1 And the Channel +

To whom: beIN Sports Middle East and North Africa

Zambia: W Sport And the Channel + Africa

Zimbabwe: W Sport And the Channel + Africa

