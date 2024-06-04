June 4, 2024

Wet weather dampens UK consumption in May

Jordan Lambert June 4, 2024 2 min read

Wet weather and continued pressure on the cost of living dampened the outlook for British consumers in May. A survey shows the lowest spending growth in more than three years.

Barclays said its customers’ spending on debit and credit cards was 1.0% higher than a year earlier. That was a slowdown from the previous month’s 1.6% growth and the weakest increase since February 2021.

On Tuesday, the British Retail Consortium said sales at its member stores rose 0.7% year-on-year. This represents a 4.0% decline in April, but is significantly weaker than last year’s 3.9% growth.

Neither Barclays nor the BRC data is adjusted for inflation, which was 2.3% in April – so the volume of goods and services purchased in May is likely to fall.

Some parts of England had the wettest day in May and the wettest in a month, according to the Bureau of Meteorology. It kept shoppers indoors and overall rainfall was 16% above the UK average.

“Despite a strong bank holiday weekend for retail, the slight improvement in weather in May was only a small increase in retail sales last month,” said BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson.

The British economy was in a shallow recession in the second half of last year, but posted strong quarterly growth of 0.6% in the first three months of this year.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak last month called for an election on July 4 — contrary to widespread expectations that he would wait until October or November — which some analysts say reflects a view that voters will not fare better this year.

See also  Day: Sri Lanka sends tons of garbage back to the UK

Barclays said 87% of consumers it surveyed were concerned about high household bills, particularly council tax, broadband and mobile bills and water bills. Nearly half of consumers reported cutting back on discretionary spending, such as spending less on summer clothes.

Barclays’ data is based on spending between April 20 and May 17, while the BRC’s figures cover the period from April 28 to May 25.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Great Britain: Tories face worst election result since 1906

June 4, 2024 Jordan Lambert
2 min read

US, Indo-Pacific allies hold clean energy talks in Singapore

June 3, 2024 Jordan Lambert
2 min read

It may be an Ocon substitute in Canada

June 3, 2024 Jordan Lambert

You may have missed

2 min read

Take targeted action against cancer pain

June 4, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

Sweden wins the bronze medal and Canada leaves empty-handed

June 4, 2024 Eileen Curry
2 min read

Data Security: The Secret Service recommends restarting your cell phone

June 4, 2024 Gilbert Cox
1 min read

Protest against tourists: Majorca families occupy its beaches

June 4, 2024 Esmond Barker