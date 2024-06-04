June 4, 2024

40 countries have banned him from entering the country

Jordan Lambert June 4, 2024 1 min read

Nearly 40 countries have strict guidelines when allowing people with a criminal record to enter their borders. This includes countries like Israel, Great Britain, Japan and China – but also America’s neighbors Mexico and Canada. This was reported by “Independence”. Without special caveats, these rules also apply to Donald Trump.

The Republican Party will challenge incumbent President Joe Biden in November’s US presidential election. However, rules in nearly 40 countries could affect Trump’s ability to fulfill his duties as president.

According to the British newspaper, it is unclear whether these countries would grant him state travel if he were to become US president again. It is only clear that either way he will be an incoming criminal.

The 77-year-old will no longer be allowed to enter the following countries:

Argentina, Australia, Egypt, Ethiopia, Brazil, Chile, China, Cathedral. Republic, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Iran, Ireland, Israel, Japan, Cambodia, Canada, Kenya, Cuba, Malaysia, Macau, Mexico, Morocco, Nepal, New Zealand, Peru, Philippines, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Taiwan , Tanzania, Tunisia, Turkey, Ukraine and United Arab Emirates.

