“We stay here”

It would be "really embarrassing" for Vitali Klitschko (left) to leave his country as Kyiv's elected mayor. His brother Vladimir sees it the same way.

Brothers Vladimir and Vitali Klitschko want to stay in Ukraine and continue the fight against Russian forces.

They have no choice but to fight, said Vitali Klitschko, mayor of Kyiv, in a joint interview with his brother.world on sunday». It would be “really embarrassing” for him if he left his country as the elected mayor. “If I leave, it will be a betrayal and I will not be able to look in the mirror again. We are staying here.”

According to boxing legends, the will of resistance on the part of Ukrainian soldiers and civilians was not broken. “It is touching to see how much our people are fighting for their rights,” Vitali Klitschko told the newspaper. The two brothers said they would stay in Kyiv and cover each other. “It is not only about Ukraine, but also peace in the world,” said Wladimir Klitschko. “If one of our nuclear power plants explodes, it could be the end of Europe.”

In a video message posted on Twitter, the brothers called on Pope Francis, the Dalai Lama and other world spiritual leaders to support Ukraine. “Come to Kyiv and show your solidarity with the Ukrainian people,” Klitschko said in English. The drama currently taking place in Ukraine raises the concept of humanity into question. “What is happening in the heart of Europe affects all the inhabitants of the planet who love justice and the values ​​of goodness, regardless of their origin or religion,” says Wladimir Klitschko.

