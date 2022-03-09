The king accepts his father’s wish for home visits

The Spanish royal family in April 2018 in Mallorca (from left to right): Queen Letizia, Princess Sofia, King Felipe VI, Crown Princess Leonor, former King Juan Carlos I and former Queen Sofia. picture:

Keystone / EPA / Letters

Last week, the Spanish Public Prosecutor’s Office dropped the criminal investigation into former Spanish King Juan Carlos. Now he wants to travel to Spain.

Spanish King Philip VI. He accepted the intention of his father, exiled Juan Carlos, who lives in exile in Abu Dhabi, to visit Spain.

This was shared by the royal family of Madrid Monday evening With. Just last Wednesday, the Spanish Public Prosecutor’s Office closed all criminal investigations related to the financial misconduct of the former head of state hiring. And the royal family published a letter from his 84-year-old son, in which Juan Carlos confirmed that he wants to continue living in Abu Dhabi for the time being, but visits his homeland “frequently” to see family members and friends.

In his letter, Juan Carlos laments some of the “past events” in his “private life”, but also claims his “legitimate pride” in his contribution to the democratic coexistence of Spain. After the letter posted on the royal family’s website, it says succinctly: “His Majesty (Felipe VI) respects and understands the will of His Majesty Don Juan Carlos, expressed in his letter.”

Secretly Leaving Spain in 2020

Juan Carlos, who was president of Spain from 1975 to 2014, was his hometown in August 2020 secretly leave, to – as he was called to in a letter published later – in order to “facilitate” Felipe’s work against the background of the allegations. Returning to Spain, even for short visits, is difficult for the royal family.

Because the judiciary’s justification for ending the investigation was “devastating,” wrote the journalist and royal connoisseur Pillar Air. The judiciary had spoken of “irregularities” in the financial management of the former king. These were not brought to justice due to the statute of limitations, the legal immunity of the previous king until his abdication in 2014, or due to back taxes.

Yo estoy segura de que Juan Carlos no va a volver. El auto de la Financialía es demoledor, afirma que ha delinquido aunque no se le puede juzgar por prescripción / inviolabilidad. Cómo va a convivir con un rey “limpio” como su hijo? – pilareyre March 2, 2022

dpa