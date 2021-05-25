World

Australia: Tasmanian Devils are born on the mainland

May 25, 2021
Esmond Barker
  • Aussie chief Arc Tim Faulkner with the Tasmanian Devil at Barrington Tobs Sanctuary.

    France Press agency

    1/3

    Aussie chief Arc Tim Faulkner with the Tasmanian Devil at Barrington Tobs Sanctuary.

  • The marsupial disappeared from mainland Australia about 3,000 years ago.

    France Press agency

    2/3

    The marsupial disappeared from mainland Australia about 3,000 years ago.

  • Black-brown marsupials are carnivores, but generally not dangerous to humans.

    France Press agency

    3/3

    Black-brown marsupials are carnivores, but generally not dangerous to humans.

Species protection organization Aussie Ark reported Tuesday that 26 animals brought from Tasmania to the mainland just under a year ago had a total of seven young animals in the Barrington Tops Preserve north of Sydney.

An endangered species

READ  US Presidential Duo - Kamala Harris is still looking for their role

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *