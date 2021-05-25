Great Britain: Great Britain plans entry restrictions

Andrew Coy ARCHIVES – Border guards stand at Heathrow Airport under a sign reading “UK Borders”. Photo: Andrew Cowie / EPA / dpa

The only exceptions are Irish citizens and people residing in Great Britain. In a keynote address on Monday, Patel said it is about registering who is in the country and who is over the permissible length of stay. Additionally, applicants must undergo a security check.

The new regulation, which should come into effect by 2025, is part of a larger program through which the conservative politician wants to radically reform the country’s entry rules, which it believes are “contravening”. How much to pay for requests in the future and whether they need to be made individually for each flight, Patel has not yet been able to answer.

Brits traveling in the Schengen area will also have to apply for a permit from next year. However, it is valid for up to three years and for multiple trips. With the final conclusion of Brexit at the end of the year, EU citizens will be able to travel to Great Britain for tourism purposes for a period of up to six months. Anyone who wants to live and work in the country needs a visa. This does not apply to EU citizens who entered the country by the end of 2020 and applied for the right of residence by the end of June 2021 at the latest.