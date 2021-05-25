World

Great Britain: Great Britain plans entry restrictions

May 25, 2021
Esmond Barker
Archives - Border guards at Heathrow Airport stand under a banner reading it

Andrew Coy

ARCHIVES – Border guards stand at Heathrow Airport under a sign reading “UK Borders”. Photo: Andrew Cowie / EPA / dpa

The only exceptions are Irish citizens and people residing in Great Britain. In a keynote address on Monday, Patel said it is about registering who is in the country and who is over the permissible length of stay. Additionally, applicants must undergo a security check.

The new regulation, which should come into effect by 2025, is part of a larger program through which the conservative politician wants to radically reform the country’s entry rules, which it believes are “contravening”. How much to pay for requests in the future and whether they need to be made individually for each flight, Patel has not yet been able to answer.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *