World

Vikings in America exactly 1000 years ago

October 20, 2021
Esmond Barker

Reconstruction of a Viking-era building next to the site of L’Anse aux Meadows: Researchers have now determined the exact age of the settlement. (nature bulletin)

Exactly a thousand years ago, in 1021, Vikings could have lived in North America. That’s at least suggested by an analysis of woody remains presented by a research team in the journal Nature. Thus these discoveries are the oldest accurately dated evidence that people came to America from Europe. A violent solar storm helped the team determine the age of the logs.

It was known for some time that Columbus was not the first European to reach the American continent. Last but not least, the Sagas, the old Norse stories from the Middle Ages, describe in relative detail how the Vikings sailed across the Atlantic with their famous tall ships hundreds of years ago.

