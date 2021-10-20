Video and information about Pokémon GO Safari Zone from Liverpool • Nintendo Connect

We really miss going to live events, playing with others and of course in Pokemon GO To go on a wonderful expedition. However, Niantic has gone to great lengths to ensure that It was originally scheduled for 2020 Follow the events of the safari area. So I found Pokémon GO-Safari-Zone in Liverpool Now from Friday 15 October 2021 to Sunday 17 October 2021 at Sefton Park (inform us).

According to the most recent entry in Pokemon GO . Blog Last weekend day Pokemon Go Safari ZoneHappening in Liverpool City – The first major real Pokemon Go event since late 2019! Among the trainers who personally appeared in Sefton Park and those who enjoyed the event from afar, the participants traveled 372,000 kilometers and caught 5.93 million Pokemon.

At Sefton Park, trainers were able to enjoy the stunning Liverpool landscape, the breathtaking waters – the perfect backdrop for a safari zone event with marine and water-related themes – and Pokemon such as Lampi, Relicanth, Icognito E, I, L, O, P, R and V that could one encounters.

© Niantic – 15.10.2021 United Kingdom, Liverpool – Pokémon GO – Safari Zone Liverpool

For the first time at a Safari Zone event, a giant inflatable relaxo joined the festivities and gave attendees a fun opportunity to remember the event. Pikachu and Evie are also back to meet and greet their friends and fans! Participants were also able to purchase an exclusive Safari Zone T-shirt that comes with a matching in-game avatar. In addition, some lucky coaches managed to do Professor Willow Business Card Put your hands on it!