Raw Fury and Brytten Studio announce cassette monsters • Nintendo Connect

Raw Fury and Bytten Studio enter into a publishing partnership. Open world role-playing game cassette monsters It will be the first co-op title and will be released for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. In addition, you will cassette monsters It is available for release on Xbox Game Pass.

Bytten Studio in Brighton is made up of artist and lead writer Jay Bayliss and programmer and designer Tom Cookson. cassette monsters It is the second game from the young independent developer and will be the first title for the console.

We keep Raw Fury going cassette monsters Great support so far. The team understands what we want to achieve through the game and is on our side with advice and action. cassette monsters He’s already feeling great and wouldn’t be what he is without the previous support from Raw Fury. Independent developers, Jay Bayliss and Tom Cookson, say about the collaboration with Raw Fury

Jonas Antonson, from Raw Fury adds:

It is really a pleasure to work with the amazing talents at Bytten Studio. Cassette Beasts fit into Raw Fury and we can’t wait to introduce the humor, monsters, relationships, and unique world to players.

cassette monsters It is an open world role-playing game where players capture “terrifying” monsters with the help of a Walkman in order to later use them in turn-based battles. Two different forms of monsters can be remixed using the game’s unique fusion system, creating unique and powerful new forms. More info about Bytten Studio and cassette monsters It can be found on the official website: https://www.cassettebeasts.com