Utah Park slides, drops over 100 feet – and survives

Authorities said a man, who was hiking in the foothills north of Salt Lake City, survived on Sunday after sinking more than 100 feet and being stuck for hours on the edge of a cliff after losing his phone in the fall.

The 29-year-old was walking near the base of Ensign Peak, about a mile from the state Capitol, when it slipped, NBC affiliate KSL reported.

“He missed, got too close to the ledge and slipped and fell halfway down the cliff base to the rock quarry,” said Mark Bednarik, head of the Batalion Fire Department in Salt Lake City, according to the station.

The man, who was not recognized, was hit in his pelvis and leg in the fall, The department said.

This morning’s heavy rescue team in SLC Fire saved 29 years. Hiking in an area that has fallen over 100 feet on the edge of a cliff. He was injured in his pelvis and leg. After losing his phone, he was stuck on the mountain for more than 5 hours before calling 911. pic.twitter.com/22xG2ExzAI Salt Lake City Fire Department (slcfire) December 27, 2020

Pictures released by the administration showed the park was perched on the edge of a steep cliff.

Management said he was unable to move, and remained there for five hours after losing his phone. KSL reported that a group of homeless people heard him screaming and called 911.

Video footage showed rescue workers wearing seat belts lowering the man under the rest of the cliff.