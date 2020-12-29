Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Relaunch New Holiday Podcast, Announce ‘Love Wins’

Send all the celebrities and artists who have appeared on the podcast in voice memos instead of appearing over Zoom, because the couple said they didn’t want to tell someone that they were “on silence”.

Other guests are Tyler Perry, Stacy Abrams, Jose Andres, Brian Brown, Deepak Chopra, James Cordon, Elton John and Naomi Osaka. Perry speaks of a sad moment when he tried to feed 5,000 families on Thanksgiving and realized that his charity was not planning more of the needy.

Spoken word actor George poet, activist Christina Adan, and writer Rachel Cargill have also appeared. All of them described their mental health struggles amid Covid-19 and isolation.

As for Harry and Meghan, they hinted at a feud with the royal family, declaring that “love wins”, despite what is happening in the world.

Markle said, “Who among us, I will say no matter what life throws at you guys, trust us when we say, love wins.”

Harry added, “Love always wins. As we all know, it’s been a year.”

Harry said the goal of the podcast is “to honor the compassion and kindness that have helped so many people overcome it.”

“Our thoughts have been with you, especially during this holiday season,” Markle said.

It’s only the first in a series of podcasts the couple plans to release in 2021. Earlier this month, Spotify announced that it had struck a multi-project deal with Archewell Audio, the couple’s podcast production company.

Harry, who described 2020 as “a year we could never have imagined,” and spoke of the lessons learned from the past twelve months, saying: “As we approach the end of this year and look to the future, let’s stick to the lessons we’ve taken. I’ve learned how important it is to take care.” To each other, and how important our communications are, even when they are physically impossible. ”

Even the couple’s one-year-old son, Archie, finally came out when Markle asked him, “Archie, is it fun?”

“Fun.” Archie says, adding a great “Happy New Year” to listeners.

In the end, the couple played “This is a Little Light of Maine,” a song Markle said they played at “The End of Our Wedding.”