June 19, 2024

Brightmine survey: UK wage settlements rise slightly in May

Jordan Lambert June 19, 2024 1 min read

The value of wage deals negotiated by UK employers rose slightly in the three months to May. A survey released Wednesday showed that wage growth — a key driver of inflationary pressures — is cooling.

Average basic salary was 4.6% higher in the three months to May than a year earlier. It was 4.5% in April, revised up from 4.9%, according to labor data provider Brightmine.

The Bank of England is closely watching wages data ahead of its interest rate decision in June.

Before cutting interest rates, most BoE policymakers want to see signs of annual wage growth returning to the 3-4% range from the recent 6%.

“We’re seeing less than 5% pay settlement at the start of the year. We expect them to remain at this level through the end of the year,” said Sheila Atwood, senior content manager at Brightmine.

“Employers have responded to lower inflation by cutting severance pay compared to last year, but keeping wages up comfortably above inflation while workers feel life pressures.”

A BoE survey in April found employers expect wages to rise 4.6% next year.

The Brightmine survey is based on 132 wage settlements between March 1 and May 30, affecting more than 533,579 employees.

See also  Ecuador is not on the radar of digital nomads » latinapress news

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

The senator says the U.S. “must do more” in pursuing Chinese technology initiatives

June 18, 2024 Jordan Lambert
1 min read

Alonso tops Formula 1 practice in Canada after storms

June 18, 2024 Jordan Lambert
2 min read

Canada FX Debt-C$ Rises; Betting on the currency is at an all-time high

June 18, 2024 Jordan Lambert

You may have missed

1 min read

Brightmine survey: UK wage settlements rise slightly in May

June 19, 2024 Jordan Lambert
4 min read

It will be the pearl of Podlasie. Xylopolis Center for Wood Arts and Sciences

June 19, 2024 Faye Stephens
3 min read

European Championship – Opening success thanks to Bellingham: England defeats Serbia – Sports

June 19, 2024 Eileen Curry
2 min read

Researchers detect a signal – is missing plane MH370 at sea?

June 19, 2024 Esmond Barker