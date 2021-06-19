US Supreme Court rejects lawsuit against Obamacare

The US Supreme Court has ruled that Obamacare must continue to exist. President Joe Biden welcomed the decision.
The basics in brief
- Several US states led by Republicans have tried to overthrow Obamacare.
- They wanted to declare health reform unconstitutional.
- The Supreme Court ruled against the plaintiffs’ wishes.
The US Supreme Court has dismissed a lawsuit against former President Barack Obama’s health care reform. A majority of Supreme Court members opposed the attempt by Texas and other Republican-led US states to overthrow Obamacare. This will preserve health insurance coverage for millions of Americans.
Republicans tried to declare health care reform completely unconstitutional. They started with an earlier ruling by the US Supreme Court in 2012.
At the time, the requirement to have health insurance or pay a fine was challenged. The United States Supreme Court left the clause in effect, classifying it as a tax. Then the Republican-controlled Congress reduced the sentence to zero.
On this basis, they have now argued in court: there is no longer any question of tax because there is no longer any income. and that without the clause, the entire law would be null and void.
Joe Biden: ‘A great victory for the American people’
However, seven of the nine justices of the Supreme Court of the United States have challenged this line of argument. Among them were the judges proposed to the court by former US President Donald Trump, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Connie Barrett.
Trump has been fighting reform for years. He had openly expressed his hope that the Supreme Court would overturn it.
Trump’s successor, Democrat Joe Biden, welcomed the court’s decision. “Great victory for the American people,” the US president wrote on Twitter on Thursday. Millions of people depend on the regulations for their health insurance coverage.
Obamacare has allowed nearly 20 million Americans to get new health insurance, while in some cases taxes have gone up. Another key point is that people can no longer be denied insurance due to previous illnesses.