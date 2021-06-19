Behind the Queen: Young Britons respect Harry and Meghan

Do you have to worry about your reputation? Prince Harry, 36, and his wife, Duchess Meghan, 39, made a big decision last year: they left Great Britain and moved to the United States. That brought them a lot of notoriety in the UK, especially from royal fans – after all, it was a vote against the royal family! But a survey among young Britons could now offer better prospects: Because there Sussex landed right behind Queen Elizabeth II (95)!

In the charity vote trunk 4 Dedicated young people from the UK were asked which personalities they respected most. The Queen came first: 25% voted for Head of State. But behind Harry, with 22 percent of the vote, and his wife Meghan, with 21 percent, in third place. It is clear that the young British were so well received that the couple questioned the structures of the monarchy a little.

Prince William (38) and Duchess Kate (39) landed behind California by choosing: At 10 and 11 percent, they came behind Bill Gates (65) and Prime Minister Boris Johnson (57). In many polls across all age groups, Harry was far behind his brother William.

Queen Elizabeth II in June 2021

Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry

Prince William and Duchess Kate in Fife, 2021

