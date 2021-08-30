Update 2.07 has been released including the changelog

lollipop punch für den “Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut” (PLAY3- DE TEST) New version that fixes many bugs. The patch in version 2.07 (version 2.007.000 on PS5) brings back the Fundoshi shield in New Game+ mode after there were earlier indications that it had been removed from some players.

The new update also fixes an issue where some recurring missions only give players their rewards after reloading the game. Below is the change.

Changelog for the new Ghost of Tsushima update

Restored lost Fundoshi for some New Game+ players who lost access to it.

Fixed an issue where recurring missions would not give the correct rewards until the game was reloaded.

Fixed an issue where some supply crates could be reloaded when reloading a checkpoint.

Fixed an issue where players who provided supplies to the Cottage Builder and then skipped the cut scene would take supplies but fail to complete the objective.

Fixed an issue where players could not join ongoing Legends Survival matches through matchmaking.

The duration of haptic feedback on fast flights has been reduced.

Fixed some issues with activity cards.

Fixed an issue with seeing legend ratings.

Many UI improvements and bug and crash fixes.

Last week, Sucker Punch released two small patches that upgraded the game to version 2.05 and 2.06 respectively. Among other things, they were devoted to a crash that occurred with some players. Additionally, an issue has been addressed where players wearing Sakai armor will arrive at Iki Island and will not be able to advance.

“Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut” was released on August 20, 2021 and contained a number of new features compared to the original PS4 version from 2020, including a new Iki Island expansion and some PS5-exclusive features.





