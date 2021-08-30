No sound on iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro? Apple has a Service Program!

According to Apple, some iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro devices are eligible for free repair if there is no sound in the phone when making or receiving calls.

Free repairs

Devices that can be affected by the sound issue were produced between October 2020 and April 2021. Eligible devices will be repaired by Apple free of charge. Alternatively, the free repair can also be done by an Apple Authorized Service Provider.

Specifically, the service program posted on Apple’s website states:

“Apple has discovered that a very small percentage of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro devices may experience audio issues in some cases due to a faulty component in the phone unit. The affected devices were manufactured between October 2020 and April 2021.

If your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro does not play any sound when making or receiving calls, it may be eligible for service.”

Mini and Pro Max are not eligible

At the same time, Apple announced that the service program did not affect the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max models.

iPhone must be backed up before service. According to Apple, sometimes it may be necessary to repair some damage before actual service, if the sound problem cannot be fixed. In some cases, this additional repair may incur costs.

Apple also informs you that repair may only be offered in the Apple country or region where the device was purchased. If the device was purchased in a member state of the European Economic Area (EEA), the service can be used in all member states of the European Economic Area.

Standard warranty coverage will not be extended through the service program. Consumer protection laws will remain unaffected. As far as the validity of the service program itself, it will last for two years after the device was first sold in retail outlets.

