Unreal Engine 5 and destructible maps

As someone who spent countless hours in battles PUBG: Battlegrounds We've invested so much, the announcement of the latest updates almost feels like a promise: the game that has given us so many adrenaline rushes and moments of triumph is preparing to captivate us once again. This time it's not just about some new skins or weapons. no, PUBG It takes the jump to Unreal Engine 5 and introduces a feature I've wanted for a long time: destructible environments.

A graphical masterpiece of probability

With the shift to Unreal Engine 5, we are experiencing a visual revolution. I'm already imagining the sun rising over Erangel, its rays penetrating the tree leaves as I wait, hidden in the grass, for my chance. The engine is known for its stunning graphics and subtle lighting effects, meaning our battlefields will look more vibrant than ever. But it's not just about optics. The new engine also promises improved performance, which means a smoother experience for us gamers.

Source: PUBG

Destruction as an ally

The introduction of destructible environments will change the way we do things PUBG Play, radical change. Imagine you're stuck in a gunfight and the only cover is a crumbling wall. Until now, you had no choice but to hope that the enemy would stop shooting at you. But soon the enemy will be able to break through this wall and give you an unexpected surprise. Or you can use the environment to set traps and gain strategic advantages. This dynamic will enrich our tactics and overall gameplay.

Together we are strong

The new team vs. team system looks like a great way to get together with friends (or future friends) and fight together. It's not just about being the last one standing, it's also about winning as a team. I look forward to planning strategies with my team and overcoming challenges together. And of course, streak rewards are a nice bonus.

Source: PUBG

Fair fight

Particularly noteworthy are the efforts to combat cheaters. We all know the frustration that an unfair advantage in a game can cause. It's reassuring to know that Krafton is working hard to give us a fair gaming experience. Using deep learning to improve cheater detection shows they take this challenge seriously.

Your world, your rules

The ability to create your own content is the icing on the cake. I can't wait to see what the community creates. From custom maps to unique game modes, creativity knows no bounds. This is possible PUBG Give it a whole new dimension and enhance the connection to the community.

Look forward

Advertisements around PUBG I feel like a promise to us gamers that our beloved game is not obsolete at all. Instead, he's about to delight us in a whole new way. I'm ready to jump into battle again, exploring and destroying landscapes, fighting with friends and winning, and most of all, the new possibilities that… PUBG It offers us full exploitation.