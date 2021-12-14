Unpublished graphics card used by crypto miners

According to reports, the unreleased NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti and AMD Radeon RX 7000 graphics cards are said to be in use on a mining farm.
The basics in brief
- According to one report, the first graphics cards of the next generation are already being used.
- Cards are said to generate incredible computing power.
- The crypto farm has now published the first numbers.
According to a report by “wccftech”, the first models of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti and AMD Radeon RX 7000 have been launched. Both graphics cards are supposed to work In coding farms of Flexpool used.
Graphics cards have it all: An NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti graphics card must have a hash rate of up to 10,000 NVIDIA RTX 3090. The hash rate is a measure of the number of units in a a certain period of time It is mined.
With one card from NVIDIA and one from AMD, you should get 4 million dollar Make monthly sales. whether it is with den von flexball The publication of the numbers, however, is a joke on the part of the unclear miners. Miners can call themselves “workers”.
