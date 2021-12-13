Google cancels the date of the Pixel 6 phone

Ouch, that backfired again. The date posted by Google Japan for the December update of Pixel 6 smartphones Maybe it was a mistake. There are now two very clear indications that we will have to keep waiting. On the one hand, there is the update Not on December 13 It emerged that the Japanese subsidiary had removed the exact date from its community post.

Google continues to flood Pixel 6 users

As of today, we only have the information that the update will be released sometime in December. Google still has just over two weeks left for this. “Later this month” is the only remaining official statement from the company. So Google still doesn’t give an exact date, but only so far Firmware name SQ1D.211205.016.A4.

The scheduled release date may have been delayed and Google Japan has not received any notification. Anyway, December 13th seems outdated, even if it still has a few hours to go. Compassion. Especially since the update brings more than 80 bug fixes and a large part of them Explicitly intended for the Pixel 6 he.

Since this is not enough, Google is adding even more confusing information

Interesting: Google announced in another post that new software for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro is on the way, which is intended for New Pixel Kiosk is necessary. What this also means is unclear and devoid of real detail.