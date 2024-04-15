Unlocking the Avatar Glider in Fortnite – This is how you get the free reward “Appa Glider”

tz life games

from: Per Schmidt

Fortnite will be ditching gliders starting tomorrow – here's how to get Appa © Epic Games (montage)

The Avatar: Elements event in Fortnite gives you the opportunity to get the Appa Glider as a free reward. We tell you how to unlock it for free.

Hamburg – with the “Avatar: Elements” event. Epic Games Next collaboration in fortnite I started. There is also a free bonus that is very popular with fans. It's Avatar Glider, which is completely free to get. We tell you how to open the chakras and get the Appa Glider.

Unlock Avatar Glider in Fortnite

The Avatar: Elements event is a limited-time event in Fortnite that offers a number of themed rewards, including the Appa Glider. The event began on April 12, 2024 and offers players the opportunity to control different elements from the Avatar series, such as Waterbending, Earthbending, Firebending, and Airbending.

Avatar: Items and rewards event card

To obtain the Appa Glider, players must purchase the Event Pass and complete certain quests. The Event Pass includes free and premium rewards that can be unlocked by completing quests. The card is divided into two categories: free and premium rewards.

Aang's skin and his Lego version are unlocked immediately when you purchase the Premium tier of the pass, which costs 1,000 V-Bucks. “Appa Glider” is included in the free version. So you don't need to spend V-Bucks on this.

How to Unlock the Six Chakras – Complete 4 tasks

The event's quests are divided into six stages, with each stage corresponding to a different chakra. To unlock the Appa Glider, players must “unblock” all six chakras by completing at least four missions from each stage. Completing all six quests at some point unlocks the Appa Glider, which resembles a flying buffalo with fur. Note: You do not have to “open” the chakras directly on the map in a specific location. Unlocking occurs indirectly through completing the tasks in question.

Specific tasks to unlock the six chakras and exclusive rewards

Specific tasks required to unlock the chakras include a variety of activities, such as restoring health or armor, and surviving storm circuits. You also have to visit item shrines, deal damage to enemies with taming abilities, or land in the water from the bus.

It is important to note that many bonuses, e.g fortnite skinsavailable as part of the Avatar: Elements event, may be exclusive to the event and may not return in the future. Even if many of the avatars are not well received by fansAppa's glider is really eye-catching and very popular.

Summary: Open Appa Glider

To unlock the Appa Glider in Fortnite, players must:

Buy the Avatar: Items Event Pass

Complete tasks associated with the six chakras

Complete at least four tasks from each of the six stages to “unlock” the chakras

Complete all 6 chakra quests to unlock the Appa Glider

We wish you a lot of fun and success in your symbolic glider mission. Please note this as well Fortnite age rating.