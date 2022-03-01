United Airlines offers a great selection of flights to Switzerland

Switzerland is facing a record summer. American Airlines is significantly expanding its flights to Switzerland in the upcoming summer schedule.

Despite the ongoing pandemic, the demand for US flights and travel to the US has hit a record. Accordingly, US airlines in particular are adjusting their special flight offers towards Europe. Switzerland in particular can look forward to a number of flights to the United States. United Airlines, for example, offers more flights between the USA and Switzerland than ever before, as among others travelnews.ch mentioned.

42 trips a week – a record

The American airline has been flying to Switzerland for more than 20 years. But there were not such a large number of weekly flights. In particular, the high demand for airline tickets leads to euphoria in the interim country sales manager of United Airlines in Germany and Switzerland, Mr. Rito Schneider:

The current booking volume plus our discussions with Swiss travel agencies, tour operators and companies make us very confident for 2022. It is fitting that this year we launch the best-ever United Airlines offer in Switzerland – with more non-stop connections from Geneva and Zurich as well as more seats. Featured on flights. travelnews.ch

United Airlines would like to offer up to 42 flights a week to Switzerland next summer. The airline flies to Geneva and Zurich airports. United Airlines flies to both airports from New York, Newark and Washington, DC. A direct flight to the West Coast of the United States will follow in May – Destination: San Francisco. Daily flights between Chicago and Zurich airport will begin in April.

Impressive flight show. Especially considering the fact that United Airlines will operate on a number of routes with Boeing 767 or Boeing 787. Among other things, the premium product, the United Polaris Business Class, is on board. Even before the pandemic, the US airline announced that it wanted to increase offers for Polaris flights to Switzerland. At that time, the pandemic overtook the plans of the American airline – implementation should finally take place this summer.

Due to the large number of flights to the hubs of United, travelers from Geneva and Zurich are well connected by an almost endless network of airlines. United Airlines’ US network includes about 230 destinations, including Hawaii.

Conclusion on the offer of a United Airlines flight to Switzerland

United Airlines offers a wide range of flights. Never before has United Airlines offered so many flights to Switzerland as in the coming summer months. From now on, travelers from Switzerland will no longer rely on connecting flights from abroad or on flights with Switzerland. What route are you looking forward to in particular? Do you prefer United Airlines over Switzerland?

