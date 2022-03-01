The Buccaneers, Cardinals, Jaguars, Packers and Saints will play in the 2022 NFL International Games

Details of dates, times and kick-off times will be confirmed when the full 2022 fixture list is announced later this year. As previously announced, Munich and Frankfurt have been selected to host regular season matches in Germany over the next four years. The pirate will play the first game.

“We look forward to playing our first regular NFL game in Munich as part of the International Series in the fall.”said Joel Glazer, owner and co-chairman of Buccaneers. “This historic game will play an important role in the NFL’s efforts to expand its international presence while allowing us to speak directly to NFL fans in Germany.”

In Mexico, the Cardinals last played at the Estadio Azteca in front of a crowd of 103,467, the eighth largest in NFL history. “In 2005, when the Cardinals hosted the first NFL regular-season game outside the United States, we saw first-hand the extraordinary support and incredible passion of our fans in Mexico.”said Michael Bidwell, owner of the Arizona Cardinals. “We know the enthusiasm has grown exponentially in recent years and we look forward to returning to Mexico City and the Azteca Stadium in 2022.”

The Packers will become the 32nd NFL team that has been playing in London since 2007.”The Green Bay Packers are looking forward to making their international debut in the 2022 seasonMark Murphy, President/CEO of Packers. “Our fans in the UK and elsewhere in Europe have been eagerly awaiting to see the Packers play their country and we know many of our fans in the US will be traveling to London. We will be honored to represent the NFL internationally, as well as Green Bay and Wisconsin. This will be a great opportunity to introduce the Packers, Green Bay and our region to an international audience and to encourage UK fans to visit us in person at Lambeau Field.”

The Saints return to London for their first game at Tottenham Hotspur, having played at Wembley in 2008 and 2017. “We are always honored to have been chosen to play in the UK”said Mickey Loomis, executive vice president/general manager for the City of New Orleans Saints. “We have had successful trips in the past and look forward to representing New Orleans and our fans from around the world. It is clear that planning and logistics for a trip of this size requires a lot of work and we have already started the necessary preparations and will continue to do so in the coming months.“

Jaguar, who played for Tottenham last season, returns to Wembley for the first time since 2019 after playing there for seven consecutive seasons.

“London has been the home of Jaguar cars since 2013.”Jaguar owner Chad Khan said. “Wembley is an important part of our identity and brand in London and across the UK and our fans are looking forward to being back again. The Jacksonville Jaguars are back at Wembley Stadium after a three-year absence. We are looking forward to coming home!”

Fans wishing to stay up-to-date with the latest news about the games, including ticket sales, should register at the following address: www.nfl.com/internationalgames.