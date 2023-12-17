December 17, 2023

Ukraine’s accession to the European Union could cost up to 17% of the EU budget

Esmond Barker December 17, 2023 1 min read

The costs of Ukraine’s accession to the European Union could range between 130 and 190 billion euros, according to a study by the German Economic Institute (IW). This amount will have a significant impact on the European Union’s multi-year budget, which amounts to about eleven trillion euros for the period from 2021 to 2027, the portal wrote. Telepolis.

The study says that if Ukraine joins the European Union, up to 17 percent of the EU budget could flow into the country. The study’s authors explain that Ukraine, as a densely populated and poor agricultural country, would receive large-scale funding from the EU budget.

The exact cost depends on various factors, including assumptions regarding the area of ​​arable land in Ukraine and the population. In their calculations, the authors assume that agricultural support amounts to seventy to ninety billion euros for Ukraine. In addition, between fifty and ninety billion euros will be spent on the so-called cohesion policy. It works to support structurally weak regions in growth and compensate for economic and social differences in European regions.

See also  Late Night USA: 'Trump will remain in court throughout entire campaign'

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Tech Companies Confirm Governments Use Push Notifications for Covert Surveillance – News

December 17, 2023 Esmond Barker
3 min read

“The sun is more active than it was in the last cycle.”

December 17, 2023 Esmond Barker
3 min read

Lost youth in Alsace: France still fears for Lina

December 16, 2023 Esmond Barker

You may have missed

2 min read

Two types of foods for social anxiety

December 17, 2023 Faye Stephens
5 min read

More sports news – World Cup bronze for Switzerland in squash – France wins the World Cup in Handball – Sports

December 17, 2023 Eileen Curry
3 min read

NASA’s Voyager 1 spacecraft sends mysterious code to Earth

December 17, 2023 Gilbert Cox
1 min read

Ukraine’s accession to the European Union could cost up to 17% of the EU budget

December 17, 2023 Esmond Barker